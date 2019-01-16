MISSOULA — Greg Devlin was born in Mayville, North Dakota, on June 4, 1947, to Ward and LaVere Devlin. He graduated from Polson High School in 1965. While in high school Greg excelled as a musician both vocally and with the band. Greg attended the University of Montana, graduating in 1971 with a BFA degree. While at UM, he was active in the music group, the Jubileers.
Greg married Fredericka Ibsen in August 1971. Greg joined the military and moved to Maryland where he became a member of the U.S. Air Force Singing Sargents. His daughter Shannon was born in 1975. Greg continued his education, earning a masters in musicology from Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.
Greg moved back to Missoula in 1981. Greg began a long and diverse second part to his musical career. He joined Missoula Chorale and the Mendelssohn group which he sang with until his death.
Greg's music and drive to perform took him far and wide. He always felt the strong need to express his faith singing at the Catholic churches he attended. He also performed with his brother Tom and wife Val in the Devlin Lenz Connection and later with brothers Tom and Jeff in the Devlin Connection. Greg and Gina Hegg formed a duet which also performed for several years. His latest musical foray led him to partner with Steve Riddle and Nick Terharr in the Singing Sons of Beaches.
Over the years Greg worked a variety of positions in investing and insurance. Greg loved his clients and worked hard to take care of their needs. His concern for all of them continued to the end of his life.
Greg was preceded in death by parents Ward and LaVere, brother Tom and sister Karen. He is survived by daughter Shannon Devlin and goddaughter Gina Hegg. Also surviving Greg, are siblings Chuck Devlin, JeNeil Devlin Grace, Patrick Devlin, Kathy Devlin Collicott, Jeff Devlin, and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
The celebration of Greg's life will take place at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 217 Tremont St. Missoula. Rosary at 6:30 p.m. and Vigil at 7 p.m. Thursday Jan. 17, followed by Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18. There will be a gathering next summer for friends and family for a sing around the campfire. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to:
Greg Devlin Music Scholarship Fund
C/O Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC
2809 Great Northen Loop Suite 100
Missoula, MT 59808.