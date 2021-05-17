Guadalupe "Lupe" (Ruiz) Hilliard passed away in Austin Texas, on March 12, 2021, after a short illness. Born November 16, 1937, in Corsicana, Texas, Lupe was raised in a large family overseen by her loving parents, Gregorio and Maria Ruiz. After high school, Lupe joined the United States Air Force and served her active duty time at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey. It was there that she met a red headed lifeguard at the base pool, Robert Bob "Red" Hilliard (actually, he was a flight mechanic). Lupe and Bob married and settled in Philadelphia, Pa. where they raised two children before moving the family out west to Missoula, MT. Though Lupe never grew to love northern winters, she did love the mountains and people of Montana. If you met Lupe, you remembered Lupe.

Lupe had a long and varied work life. She picking cotton as a young person, served proudly in the military, sang with the USO in many international locations, was a bank examiner, an educator, a business owner, a translator for the federal court system, a published author, served 20 years in the Air National Guard, received her undergraduate degree from the University of Montana at the age of 70 and then went on to receive her Masters in immigration law and advocacy, at age 80. She loved teaching and indeed had a very special bond with her great-grandson Mason Cowan, who receives many scholastic honors today in part because of Lupe's influence. Lupe did not believe in "taking things easy" in life. She continued to work up until the week before her death.