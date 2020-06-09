× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA — Gudrun Ann Bednarczyk, 78, of Missoula, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital.

She was born on Sept. 4, 1942 in Malta, to Lorraine and John Bednarczyk.

She was raised on the family farm where she developed a strong sense of independence that continued throughout her life. She graduated from Malta High School in 1960, but her independent nature sent her down a different path to Missoula. In Missoula she worked in commercial and private housekeeping services while raising her son as a single parent.

She never owned a motor vehicle and was an avid bicycle commuter well into her 60s. She enjoyed sewing and crafts, yet was an enthusiastic football fan that could delight in an entire Sunday of games if she did not have a greater passion for her faith. She was a long-time member of the congregation at First Lutheran Church and active in the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League where she made numerous lasting friendships. Her laugh will be missed, as will her straightforward and practical character.

She is survived by her son, Dallas, and his wife, Trish; and two brothers, John and Frank.

A memorial service will be held at the First Lutheran Church at 10 a.m. on Wednesday with Pastor Johnson officiating.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the First Lutheran Church at 2808 South Avenue West, Missoula MT 59801.

