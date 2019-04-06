ALBERTON — Gus Adams, Zen Buddhist monk/educator, died at home, under his own agency, at the end of September with his adoring wife Diane Adams cradling and protecting his peaceful passage. Four months before his departure, he was diagnosed with ALS. Much effort was made for the past 12 years, with massive success, managing the mysterious symptoms. He is survived by his wife and grandson Javen Hughes. He was a fierce lover of life and a principled presence with the kindest eyes and wicked sense of humor this woman could have ever imagined for 28 years of intimate connection.
