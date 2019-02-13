CLINTON — Guy Alan Howlett, 58, of Clinton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at St. Patrick Hospital.
Guy was born June 27, 1960, in Missoula to Duane and Norma Howlett. His childhood years were spent in Clinton and then his teen years at Nine Mile where he attended Frenchtown High School, graduating in 1979. After graduating he lived in Missoula until he was able to move back to Clinton. He was an avid lover of the Clinton community, involved with the Community Center where he served as president for many years. He was also involved with publishing of the Clinton Newspaper.
He worked for Shopko for over 30 years. He was a people lover, having many friends and acquaintances. He was also very involved with family and was working documenting family history. He was also involved with the planning team of his high school reunion.
He was preceded in death by his father Duane A. Howlett in the spring of 2016. Survivors include his mother, Norma I. Howlett, Nine Mile; sister, Julie Y. Howlett (Jay Beutler), Nine Mile and niece Amber F. Howlett, also numerous other family including aunts, uncles and cousins.
Cremation was handled by Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. A memorial service is being planned for early March.