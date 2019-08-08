MISSOULA — Guy L. Andersen passed away on June 30, 2019, at Rosetta Memory Care Assisted Living due to complications of Alzheimer’s. He was born in Missoula on Aug. 18, 1945, the youngest of four children — a sibling placement he always said was the best place to be. The family lived in Ovando and Missoula before finally settling in Lolo. Guy, along with his brother and sister freely roamed the hills around Lolo on horseback and on foot. We aren’t sure mom ever knew exactly where they were or what they were doing. His early grade school years were at Hawthorne in Missoula, finishing in Lolo in the old schoolhouse. He started high school in Florence, but when the school board canceled football he transferred to Missoula Sentinel. That wasn’t his best fit and he choose to attend Frenchtown his junior and senior years. He played football and established many lifelong friendships. After graduation in 1963, he joined the Army and was stationed in Germany as a radio operator. He was granted an early discharge to return home and care for his ailing father.
In 1966, he married Stephanie McDaniel. They had one son, Stephen, before later divorcing. He and Peg Tyler Ibsen were married in 1988, successfully blending their two families.
Guy worked for Champion International, which later became Stone Container, for over 40 years, retiring in 2006. His last years with the company were spent as a group leader, supervising a crew in the Recaust Department.
Guy was an avid outdoorsman and loved nothing more than riding his horses and later his four wheelers in the Montana mountains. He loved to hunt, especially elk and fish. And he had plenty of stories to spin about his lifelong love of both. He took advantage of any excuse or reason to travel to Alaska to fish and spend time on the Kenai River with his cherished older brother Cecil.
Guy was preceded in death by his parents, Roy (Andy) and Georgia Andersen, brother Gary Guthro, sister Gay Snelson, his favorite cousin and fishing buddy Teddy Andersen and brother-in-law Bob Tyler. The death of his son Stephen in 1999 was a devastation from which he never quite recovered.
He is survived by his wife Peg at the family home in Florence, stepdaughters he considered his own Kristin (Clayton) Ashcraft and grandson Teagan of Darby, Erica Ibsen (future son-in-law Jamie Elman) of Los Angeles, brother Cecil Andersen of Shelton, Washington, and Soldotna, Alaska, sisters-in-law Willie Guthro of Austin, Arkansas, Patty (Rusty) Eitel of Hamilton, Connie (Bob) Tyler of Missoula and brother-in-law Bill Tyler of Missoula. He is also survived by two generations of nieces and nephews scattered across the county. He will be sorely missed by his Arkansas nephew and nieces Joey Guthro, Cindy (Mark) Harbour and Kelly (Billy) Martin.
The family would like to thank the compassionate caregivers at Rosetta Assisted Living for their kind and calm care of Guy during his last months. His memorial service will be at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery, 1911 Tower St., Missoula, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. A reception will follow at the Eagles Lodge, 2420 South Ave. Please join us there.