MISSOULA — Gyda Swaney, 67, passed away at her home in Missoula on July 18. Viewing will be held at the Longhouse in St. Ignatius beginning Friday, July 19 at 9 a.m.; Rosary will be held at 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the St. Ignatius Mission on Saturday, July 20 at 10 a.m. A feast will be held at the Longhouse following services.

Gyda Swaney
