MISSOULA — H.B. “Smiley” Williamson born Oct. 20, 1927, in Ronan to Homer T. and Nellie Williamson, passed away June 26, 2019, at home with his family by his side.
On May 3, 1952, Smiley and Helen were married, wherein Smiley’s truck driving career began hauling dynamite while living in Hamilton until 1963. Following their move to Missoula, Smiley drove for Missoula Cartage until his retirement, 32 years and five million accident-free miles later. Smiley was a proud Shriner/Mason. He loved people, flowers, and his gardens.
Helen preceded him in death Nov. 10, 2009. Smiley suffered the loss of grandson, Shelley Hays, this year. Survivors include sons, Patrick (Colleen) Williamson, and Marco (Cindy) Williamson, daughter Beverly (Gene) Hays; grandchildren Megan Hays, Nicholas Hays, Polly (Ryan) Butler, Wyatt Williamson, Alexa Williamson (Donny); great-grandchildren Jacob and Maddy Butler; Cloey LaRue, and Hudson DeGarmo; numerous nieces, nephews, and his Idaho Falls family.
A special thanks to his team of compassionate caretakers at Consumer Direct Hospice for kindly caring for him and providing excellent companionship.
Memorials to Fox Hollow Animal Project (155 Fox Hollow Dr., Hamilton, MT 59840), Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, or donor’s choice.
Graveside services, Monday, July 1 at noon at Sunset Memorial Gardens, reception following.