H. William Gabriel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMILTON — H. William “Bill” Gabriel III, a resident of Florence, passed away on April 7, 2020 after a long life spent in wild places.

Bill began studying birds as a Boy Scout and went on to win a Virginia Academy of Science scholarship in 1952 to Virginia Tech where he earned a BS in forest & wildlife conservation. He spent summers fighting forest fires in California and joined the US Army Reserve in 1956. He served in Colorado in the U.S. Army Mountain & Cold Weather Training Command, where he trained soldiers in skiing, rock climbing, and other mountain assault skills, and finished his Army commitment at Fort Bragg as an Army forester.

After the Army, Bill went to work as a forester with the United States Forest Service in the Great Basin and Rocky Mountains, where he became an expert in mapping, describing, and inventorying forest stands. This led to a year in Ecuador with the United Nations to inventory and map a rainforest wilderness twice the size of Yellowstone National Park. There, from dugout canoes, he cataloged some 500 tree species that were until then unidentified.