MISSOULA — Hannah Kay Hensen, 33, of Missoula, was taken into the safe arms of Jesus on Sunday, May 24, 2020, dying peacefully in her sleep.

Hannah was born Feb. 11, 1987 in Missoula to Greg and Cheri Hensen. What a precious miracle she was, with her thick dark brown hair and a sparkle in her eye. Oh what a day that was!

Much of her childhood was spent with her sister, who joined her in late 1988, and their five cousins, having many adventures with their Grandma Marcy.

Hannah attended Hawthorne Elementary, C.S. Porter Middle School and graduated from Big Sky High School in 2005. She enjoyed music, played the saxophone and had a fun shoe fetish.

In 2007, Hannah gave birth to her firstborn Makaiah. She loved being a mother! It gave her a sense of self-worth and purpose. In 2009, she had her firstborn son Matthias, and in 2014, baby sister, Mikah came along. What joy the three brought to her heart, she loved them so much. Whenever she would speak of them, tears would flow.

Hannah had a great love for people. Her various jobs reflected this. She worked for a local day care, Watson Children’s Center, Beach Transportation, and did home health care at MDSC and Addus Home Care. She loved her clients and usually had them laughing.