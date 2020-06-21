MISSOULA — Hannah Kay Hensen, 33, of Missoula, was taken into the safe arms of Jesus on Sunday, May 24, 2020, dying peacefully in her sleep.
Hannah was born Feb. 11, 1987 in Missoula to Greg and Cheri Hensen. What a precious miracle she was, with her thick dark brown hair and a sparkle in her eye. Oh what a day that was!
Much of her childhood was spent with her sister, who joined her in late 1988, and their five cousins, having many adventures with their Grandma Marcy.
Hannah attended Hawthorne Elementary, C.S. Porter Middle School and graduated from Big Sky High School in 2005. She enjoyed music, played the saxophone and had a fun shoe fetish.
In 2007, Hannah gave birth to her firstborn Makaiah. She loved being a mother! It gave her a sense of self-worth and purpose. In 2009, she had her firstborn son Matthias, and in 2014, baby sister, Mikah came along. What joy the three brought to her heart, she loved them so much. Whenever she would speak of them, tears would flow.
Hannah had a great love for people. Her various jobs reflected this. She worked for a local day care, Watson Children’s Center, Beach Transportation, and did home health care at MDSC and Addus Home Care. She loved her clients and usually had them laughing.
Hannah struggled with being well. Life choices took her down a path of addiction. She willingly went to treatment in 2018 and fought hard to make a full recovery. Through this journey she held tight to her faith in the Lord. For this, we are grateful!
Hannah is preceded in death by her grandparents, Bob and Marcy Powell and grandfather, George Hensen. She is survived by her beautiful and beloved children, Makaiah, Matthias and Mikah, her parents, Greg and Cheri, sister, Emily and family, and her grandmother, Marj Hensen, and many loving aunts uncles and cousins. She will always be remembered for her great love of them all.
Thank you to Sunset Funeral Home for caring for Hannah and the Hensen family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a fund for Hannah’s children and a hope for their future, to be made to Clearwater Credit Union, to the “Benefit for Matthias, Mikah and Makaiah” Savings account #559278.
A celebration of Hannah’s life will be at a later date with family.
We love and miss you, baby girl, we will see you again in Heaven!
