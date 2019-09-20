ST. IGNATIUS — Harlee Lillian Frame, of St. Ignatius, infant daughter of Levi and Ty Frame, passed away at birth, Sept. 17, 2019, at St Patrick Hospital.
Harlee is preceded in death by great-grandpa Glen Frame.
Harlee is now survived by her parents Levi and Ty Frame; big sister Cassidy Frame, all at the family home; grandparents, Boyd and Shelley Frame, Mark and Donna Steele, great-grandparents William George Sr. and Shirley Cordis, Judy Frame, Bud and Joyce Steele, and Virginia and Fred Whittaker; aunts and uncles, Shantell and Bob Martin, Tyrell, Chance, and Skyler Frame. Harlee is also survived by her cousins Kendalyn, Cooper, Kaydence, Emery, Little Mark, Leighton and Lainey; and a long list of extended family.
You have free articles remaining.
Services will be held for Harlee Sept. 21, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Mission Valley United Methodist Church Hwy 93, 70715 U.S. Hwy 93, St. Ignatius, MT
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.