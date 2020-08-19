RONAN — Harold Andrew Smith, 86, of Ronan went to see Jesus on Aug. 17, 2020. Daddy was born on March 9, 1934 in Mountain Grove, Missouri. His family moved shortly after to Benson County, North Dakota where he spent his childhood. He shared memories of walking to school in sub-zero temps uphill both ways. At age 14 he started traveling across the country getting odd jobs here and there, many on farms and ranches. Much of his travels were as a hobo hopping trains. The minute he was old enough, he joined the Army where he served in the Korean war in Co H. of the 19th Infantry Regiment of the 24th Infantry Division where his actions earned him many medals including a Purple Heart. He began weight lifting in “college”. Much later in life he set multiple WABDL records in deadlift and bench press competitions. He sowed his wild oats until he met Momma in Wisdom in 1962 and Jesus on Nov. 11, 1962. In January of 1963 he married the love of his life. They moved from town to town, state to state for many years during which time they had four children. He was indeed a jack of all trades, working jobs from logging to fuller brush salesman to sheetrocking. They moved to Montana in 1974 where they settled into the state having two more children.