RONAN — Harold Andrew Smith, 86, of Ronan went to see Jesus on Aug. 17, 2020. Daddy was born on March 9, 1934 in Mountain Grove, Missouri. His family moved shortly after to Benson County, North Dakota where he spent his childhood. He shared memories of walking to school in sub-zero temps uphill both ways. At age 14 he started traveling across the country getting odd jobs here and there, many on farms and ranches. Much of his travels were as a hobo hopping trains. The minute he was old enough, he joined the Army where he served in the Korean war in Co H. of the 19th Infantry Regiment of the 24th Infantry Division where his actions earned him many medals including a Purple Heart. He began weight lifting in “college”. Much later in life he set multiple WABDL records in deadlift and bench press competitions. He sowed his wild oats until he met Momma in Wisdom in 1962 and Jesus on Nov. 11, 1962. In January of 1963 he married the love of his life. They moved from town to town, state to state for many years during which time they had four children. He was indeed a jack of all trades, working jobs from logging to fuller brush salesman to sheetrocking. They moved to Montana in 1974 where they settled into the state having two more children.
Daddy loved Jesus, his family and gardening. He is survived by his wife Bonnie Smith of Ronan, children Becki (Joe) Casey of Dillon, Rachel Millican of Spokane Valley, Washington, Verla Smith of St. Ignatius, Harold (Mary Kay) Goodson of Phoenix, Arizona, Ann (Chuck) Brower of Bozeman, and Elizabeth Smith of Ronan, 18 grandchildren and 19 ½ great grandchildren. He is also survived by brother Donald Smith of Salt Lake, Utah and sister Stella Kostenko of Bismark, North Dakota. Along with others that would consider him family.
He was respected and loved by all that had the privilege of knowing him.
Services will be held on August 21, 10 a.m. at the Bella Vista Pavilion located in Fort Missoula.
Arrangements are in the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
