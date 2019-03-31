MISSOULA — Harold Curtis “Curt” McChesney left this world on Jan. 31, 2019, the same way he liked to live his life — with a smile of his face and ski boots on his feet.
Curt was born on June 1, 1952, to Anne and Harold McChesney in Missoula where he would spend most of the next 66 years of his life. Curt grew up as one of four children (Gary, Ardene, Curt and Lori), learning to love the great outdoors from his parents, who were true Montanans through and through. After graduating from Sentinel High School in 1970, Curt scrambled to work for the Forest Service, becoming a wildland firefighter on his 18th birthday, the minute he was allowed. Over the years, Curt would go on to become a smokejumper, protecting the wilderness that he loved so much. He was a selfless and dedicated employee, working his way up through the ranks in the Forest Service until he retired after 35 years of service in 2005 as a fire management officer for the West Fork Fire District in the Bitterroot.
Curt was always an enthusiastic helper, looking for ways to assist his community and share his extensive knowledge while being outside enjoying nature. In addition to his career in the Forest Service, he brought his passion for the outdoors to his work as a ski instructor, patroller, Rossignol representative, and fly fishing guide as well. Curt rose to the ranks of a level three professional ski instructor and shared his passion for the sport through coaching and instructing children and adults alike. He raised the skill level of hundreds of skiers while imparting his wisdom, humor and love of life in the mountains. Many of his students went on to excel as alpine and freestyle competitors! Anyone who met Curt knew that he was always on his way to the next grand adventure. Whether he was helping clients perfect their cast on the Bitterroot, Blackfoot, and Clark Fork, or finding someone the best pair of skis, Curt was generous and expansive with the knowledge and guidance that he shared.
This enthusiasm for helping others learn and grow was what ultimately led Curt to the love of his life. In 1981 Curt was a young, scruffy-looking ski patroller at Montana Snowbowl. When a beautiful woman at the top of the slalom course was in need of a partner for the dual race, she turned to him. He knew instantly that he wanted her to be his partner in more than just that race, and so he showed up the next day, clean shaven, and ready to sweep her off her feet. The rest was history, and Curt and Peggy were married in 1981. They have been tearing up the slopes together ever since.
Anyone who has met Curt knows that the most important thing in his life was his family. Curt and Peggy had two children. Katelin Rose (Kate) was born in 1986, and Chase followed soon after in 1988. Curt instilled in them his love of all things outdoors and was so proud to see his children grow up to embody many of the traits that he possessed.
Curt was relentlessly positive, never found without a huge smile on his face. He was a graceful and passionate alpine skier, a bottomless font of knowledge of a huge variety of subjects (useful and otherwise), a selfless hard worker, and the most loving father and husband that anyone could ever hope to encounter. All who met Curt were better for having had even the briefest exposure to his bright spirit. His energy, love, and fierce zeal for life will undoubtedly live on through those who were fortunate enough to cross paths with Curt. He will be greatly missed and forever remembered.
A service honoring Curt and his life will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. April 6, at Caras Park under the tent.