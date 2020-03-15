Harold Eugene Caswell

PLAINS — Harold Caswell passed away on March 9, 2020. Born in Chadron, Nebraska Dec. 30, 1928, to John Wesley Caswell, and Alice Amanda Taylor. Grade school, Ranch Creek and Biddle. He moved to Buffalo, Wyoming in 1940 and finished school.

Joined the navy on June 21, 1946. Discharged April 21, 1948.

Married Nona Ruth Smith on December 23, 1950. Four children, Rick, Harry, John, and Vickie. Worked at American Oil Refinery in Casper, Wyoming, 18 years; U.S. Navy shipyard at Pearl Harbor Hawaii, seven years, and U.S. Forest Service, Plains, 15 years. Retired in 1993.

Preceded in death by Harold’s parents, wife Nona, son Harry and long-time friend and companion, Roberta Kelly. Survivors, Rick (Carla), Sheridan, WY, John (Eileen), Missoula, Vickie Caswell, Plains, nine grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

Memorial service to be held, 1 p.m., March 21, 2020, Plains Bible Chapel, 8 Combest Creek Road, Plains, MT. Reception to follow at Wild Horse Plains Saloon.

