ARLEE — Harold Lloyd Thompson, 88, of Arlee, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at St. Patrick Hospital, of natural causes.
He was born on April 16, 1930, in McAlester Oklahoma, to W.T. and Auttie Thompson. He lived there through his younger years working on family land and going to school. After high school he was drafted into the Army. During his time in the Army he served in the Korean War, where he earned a number of medals.
On June 1, 1981, he married the love of his life Beatrice. The couple lived in Rio Linda, California, until 1996, they then moved to Arlee to enjoy retired life.
He had two horses that he enjoyed very much, Coco and Angel; his wife referred to them as his girlfriends. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gathering firewood with his grandsons Kenny and Jeff.
He is preceded in death by his wife Beatrice Thompson, both parents, and his eldest sister.
He is survived by his sisters Diana, Margie, and Suzan. His cousin, John Edward. Great-grandchildren Katelyn, Jacob, Andrew, Jeana, and Anna Weber.
Services will be held Jan. 4, 2019, at the Veterans Cemetery located on 1911 Tower St. Missoula, MT 59804, at 2 p.m.