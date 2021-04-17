Harold Paul Branch

Harold Paul Branch, 92, of Victor, died peacefully April 6, 2021 at West Hills Assisted Living. He was born January 23, 1929 in Prentice, Wisconsin, to Harold Paul and Grace (Allbaugh) Branch.

Harold was known for precise analytical thinking, dedication to family and duty, and respect for the wild. Intellectual curiosity and disciplined action guided his life from Wisconsin farm to military career to his proudest role as rancher in the Bitterroot Valley. He was a voracious reader with a strong work ethic, generous but exacting.

After the untimely death of his mother, Harold lived with uncle and aunt, Otto and Nora (Allbaugh) Drescher, and cousin, Ellen, on their farm in Chili, Wisconsin, and Sheboygan. Harold spent summers and holidays with his father, stepmother, and family in Prentice, moving there to finish high school, where he played basketball and baseball. He worked at Liberty Service Station, drove fuel deliveries, and worked in the woods, stockpiling experiences that would spark rich reminiscences in later years.