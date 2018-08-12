CLANCY — Wayne was born on Aug. 12, 1925, in Barberton, Ohio, to Charles and Ruth Dean Williams. He passed away peacefully on July 8, 2018, at his home with his wife of 71 years, Elaine, at his side.
After graduating from Barberton High School, he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps. Upon completion of Combat Crew Training School, Preflight, Navigation and Radar Schools, he deployed to Saipan/Marianas as a B-29 Superfortress navigator assigned to the XXI Bomber Command.
Wayne flew 27 combat missions over Japan and 3 POW drops of humanitarian supplies into the prison camps surrounding the Japanese Emperor’s Palace.
His decorations and citations included the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal w/2 Oak Leaf Clusters, American Campaign Service Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Service Medal, and the WW II Service Medal.
Wayne graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in business administration and accounting in 1947. On June 14 of that year, he married Elaine Biggs in Barberton. Wayne and Elaine raised two sons, Mark and Jeffry.
Wayne was an officer of the Midland Capital Corporation, a venture capital firm with offices in the Wall Street financial district of lower Manhattan, NYC. He retired and with Elaine moved to Missoula. Following Elaine’s retirement from Missoula Community Hospital, they moved to Clancy in 1991 to be closer to their sons and their families.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and two older brothers. Sadly, his youngest son Jeffry, passed away on July 14, 2018. He is survived by his wife Elaine, brother Barry (Heather) of Roseburg, Oregon, son Mark (Annette), daughter-in-law Deb Williams, granddaughter Erin LaFromboise (Heath), grandsons Paul Williams, Adam Williams (Stephanie), Jonathon Williams and great -grandchildren Leighton and Maysa LaFromboise and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Wayne’s life will be held at the Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 North Montana Avenue, at 10 a.m. August 13. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Burial of the cremains with military honors will follow the reception at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery. Please visit aswfuneralhomes.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Wayne.