CORVALLIS—Harriet A. Trowbridge, age 84, passed away on Monday, 31 July 2023 at her home in Corvallis, MT, of natural causes. She was born in Trenton, New Jersey on 18 March 1939 to parents Harold G. Leigh and Harriet Tomlinson. Due to her father’s employment, the family moved to Canyon City, Colorado, where Harriet began her schooling. They later moved to Kingman, Arizona, Denver, Colorado, and Custer, South Dakota, following her father’s employment, finalizing her elementary and high school education in Denver; also attended Univ. of Denver & South Dakota State College in Spearfish.

In Custer she worked in the Black Hills National Forest Supervisor’s Office. There she met Jim Trowbridge, which eventually ended up in marriage on 06 September 1963. From then on she kept on moving, this time following her husband’s employment – next to Wall, SD, and on to Pierre, SD, where son Mark was born. The next move was to Washington, D.C. for a short assignment; then to Nashville, Tennessee, then to Charleston, West Virginia where daughter Amy was born, then on to Bowie, Maryland for a 24 year extended period. While in Maryland, Harriet gave birth to daughter Kathryn.

Following retirement, Harriet and Jim moved out to Montana’s Bitterroot Valley in December, 1995 for a happy and enjoyable retired life. However, Harriet continued to keep busy in community activities – holding several offices in the Eastern Star, the United Methodist/American Baptist Federated Church; and was also member of Daughters of the Nile.

To her children, Mark, Amy and Kathryn, Harriet is remembered for her unconditional love, time, patience, her love for casseroles, and the no-lie ability to really have eyes all over town to report their occasional lapse in judgement while growing up in Bowie. But most of all, she will be remembered as setting the example of how a strong woman, mom and wife is. Harriet’s greatest love was her family. And all her children were proud to call her mom.

Following a series of illnesses since Thanksgiving 2022 including Covid, stroke and pneumonia, she lost her battle. Her family, though saddened, are thankful that the Heavenly Father planned her departure at a time when she was at home and she was permitted to gracefully rest in peace and free of pain while in her sleep.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jim, of 59 years; sister, Jean Gilbert of Ft. Collins, CO; her 3 children, Mark Leigh Trowbridge of Gerrardstown, WV, Amy Beth Lucie (Larry) of Fair Oaks, Ranch, TX, and Kathryn Ann Pratt of Summerton, SC as well as 6 grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Daly-Leach Chapel with a reception following in the funeral home’s community room. Interment will take place at Corvallis Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.