She was born in Columbus, Montana in 1921 to Louise Chapman Line and Robert Campbell Line, and moved with her sister Louise and brothers Bob and Dave to Missoula in 1927. In 1930 the family moved from the Rattlesnake Valley to the Fellfoot Ranch (now the Line Ranch) on Whitaker Hill, south of Missoula. She attended Paxon Elementary and Hellgate High School. The Fellfoot was a central and meaningful place for Harriet as she grew up. Memories of the Fellfoot, its history and people and landscape, rooted themselves in her mind and heart and, near the end, occupied the most vivid areas of her memory.

In 1947 they had twins, Peter and Lesley, and in 1952 they had Karl. They lived in a house they built just down the hill from the Fellfoot. Harriet was active in Missoula civic school life with 4H, the PTA, and the Women's League of Voters. She developed an expertise as a seamstress making much of her own clothing, and she regularly hiked all over in western Montana, from the Bitterroots, to the Mission and Swan Ranges, to a favorite of hers, Glacier Park. In 1975 she moved to Seattle, alone, and there developed strong relationships with a group of women called the Wednesday Walkers with whom she hiked all over Western Washington. One of her last strenuous hikes was through snow to a cabin in the Cascades at 87, a little surprised at herself that she was winded and needed a rest on the way in. Before that, she traveled widely, taking two of her grand-daughters on trips to the Galapagos Islands and the Kashmir region of India, and traveling to Alaska, China, South America, Africa, Europe (with each of her children), and especially to Italy to visit her son Peter many times. Her last big trip was at 89 to Italy, with seven family members. Harriet lived in the Magnolia area of Seattle in a house she built on a east facing hill in 1985. That house on Patten Place was a gathering place for the family for almost 30 years. In 2014, at 94, she moved to Ida Culver Ravenna, and in the last week of life she lived in Longhouse in a sunny room with a view of trees and light.