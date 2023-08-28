Harriet Line Flaccus
May 21, 1921 - April 14, 2023
Harriet Line Flaccus died in Seattle on April 13, 2023, just shy of 102.
She was born in Columbus, Montana in 1921 to Louise Chapman Line and Robert Campbell Line, and moved with her sister Louise and brothers Bob and Dave to Missoula in 1927. In 1930 the family moved from the Rattlesnake Valley to the Fellfoot Ranch (now the Line Ranch) on Whitaker Hill, south of Missoula. She attended Paxon Elementary and Hellgate High School. The Fellfoot was a central and meaningful place for Harriet as she grew up. Memories of the Fellfoot, its history and people and landscape, rooted themselves in her mind and heart and, near the end, occupied the most vivid areas of her memory.
Harriet attended Newcomb College at Tulane University in New Orleans, graduating in psychology in 1943. Home from college that year, she met David Perry Flaccus, a 25 year old smoke jumper from Philadelphia based in Missoula and Seeley Lake, part of a group of young conscientious objectors doing alternate service during WWII. David and a couple other fellows came to dinner at the Fellfoot. A couple years later, Harriet and David married in the gardens at the Fellfoot in 1945 when the lilacs were blooming, and moved into a cabin on the property.
In 1947 they had twins, Peter and Lesley, and in 1952 they had Karl. They lived in a house they built just down the hill from the Fellfoot. Harriet was active in Missoula civic school life with 4H, the PTA, and the Women's League of Voters. She developed an expertise as a seamstress making much of her own clothing, and she regularly hiked all over in western Montana, from the Bitterroots, to the Mission and Swan Ranges, to a favorite of hers, Glacier Park. In 1975 she moved to Seattle, alone, and there developed strong relationships with a group of women called the Wednesday Walkers with whom she hiked all over Western Washington. One of her last strenuous hikes was through snow to a cabin in the Cascades at 87, a little surprised at herself that she was winded and needed a rest on the way in. Before that, she traveled widely, taking two of her grand-daughters on trips to the Galapagos Islands and the Kashmir region of India, and traveling to Alaska, China, South America, Africa, Europe (with each of her children), and especially to Italy to visit her son Peter many times. Her last big trip was at 89 to Italy, with seven family members. Harriet lived in the Magnolia area of Seattle in a house she built on a east facing hill in 1985. That house on Patten Place was a gathering place for the family for almost 30 years. In 2014, at 94, she moved to Ida Culver Ravenna, and in the last week of life she lived in Longhouse in a sunny room with a view of trees and light.
Harriet was predeceased by her daughter Lesley Eastwood.
She is survived by her sons Peter Flaccus and Karl Flaccus, her grandchildren Katherine Eastwood, Helen Eastwood, Bella Flaccus, and Ben Flaccus, and great grandchildren Maisie, Miles, Elliott, Isla, Oliver, and Emma.
The family thanks the staff at Ida Culver Ravenna and Longhouse Northgate for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a worthy conservation, peace, or educational organization of your choice, or to Five Valleys Land Trust in Missoula, Montana.