SPOKANE, Washington — Harriet Rosemary Werner Allison Lang Calcaterra was born on Nov. 2, 1942 in Missoula. She died on May 2, 2020 after a recent diagnosis of cancer.
Harriet was a generous, fun-loving and faith-filled woman who loved to make the most of every opportunity. After attending Missoula County High School from 1956-1960, she graduated from Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa and received a degree in Education. She taught 5th grade in Downer’s Grove, Illinois and then for the Department of Defense in Okinawa where she met and married Air Force Capt. Kent Allison. She returned to the states and was soon widowed. She then married LCDR John J Lang, Jr and they had two daughters, Kadi & Chrissy. Harriet was a dedicated mother and moved with her girls back to Missoula in 1978 where she worked for an insurance company and then served 22 years for the Forest Service at both the federal office and Lolo National Forest.
An accomplished pianist from a young age, Harriet played throughout Missoula as a young girl and for forty years at Lolo Community Church, serving with her gift of music at hundreds of funerals and weddings, and teaching many children to play. She volunteered in many ways at church and in the community, especially through accompanying young musicians and leading local bible studies. She married Jim Calcaterra in 1992 and they’ve spent the last 27 years serving at church, loving their families, fishing, camping, hiking and opening their home to many. Harriet’s lifelong faith in Jesus and the promises of his love and rewards in heaven not only marked her everyday life, but brought her and her family much peace and joy in her final days on earth. Her bright smile and grateful attitude was with her until the end.
Harriet is preceded in death by her parents, Harry Werner & Ida Treichel Lemke Werner Hirning, two husbands, brother Bobby Lemke, sisters Violet Lemke Baldwin, Alice Lemke Bryant, and Betty Lemke Powell. She is survived by her husband, Jim Calcaterra (Missoula), daughters Kadi Lang Cole (West Palm Beach, Florida) and Chrissy Lang Mack (Spokane Valley, Washington) and their families, sister Linda Werner Schindler, several nieces and nephews, and stepsons Dan Calcaterra (deceased) and Ted Calcaterra and their families. Harriet loved being a grandma to her eight grandchildren and many other kids she “adopted” as her own.
In light of the current COVID-19 conditions, the family will hold a graveside service in Missoula later this year. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations be made to Harriet’s favorite faith outreach during her cancer journey, The Chosen (thechosen.tv), or Rocky Mountain Bible Mission (RMBible.org).
