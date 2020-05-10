× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPOKANE, Washington — Harriet Rosemary Werner Allison Lang Calcaterra was born on Nov. 2, 1942 in Missoula. She died on May 2, 2020 after a recent diagnosis of cancer.

Harriet was a generous, fun-loving and faith-filled woman who loved to make the most of every opportunity. After attending Missoula County High School from 1956-1960, she graduated from Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa and received a degree in Education. She taught 5th grade in Downer’s Grove, Illinois and then for the Department of Defense in Okinawa where she met and married Air Force Capt. Kent Allison. She returned to the states and was soon widowed. She then married LCDR John J Lang, Jr and they had two daughters, Kadi & Chrissy. Harriet was a dedicated mother and moved with her girls back to Missoula in 1978 where she worked for an insurance company and then served 22 years for the Forest Service at both the federal office and Lolo National Forest.