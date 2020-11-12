MISSOULA — Harriett Arvilla Thurston, 80, of Missoula, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at her home, of breast cancer.

She was born on March 1, 1940, in Princeville, Illinois just hours away from being a leap year baby. The daughter of Harlie and Wilda Rhodes, she grew up with her six brothers and one sister in Toulon, Illinois.

On June 7, 1958, she married Clyde Henry Thurston and they lived in Toulon until 1969, when they moved west to Montana for Clyde’s transfer with Peabody Coal Co. Harriett was a devoted housewife raising their three children in Toulon, Illinois and then Colstrip and Forsyth.

In 1974, Harriett became a member of Jehovah’s Witness and through her Faith she found peace, love, and many friends. She held a very strong belief as a Witness and teacher. Jesus Christ was the great teacher and he provided instructions in the bible for his followers to implement. Harriett fulfilled her assignment as a teacher by carrying on the work Christ started. In 1993, she achieved a dream to visit the international headquarters of Jehovah’s Witnesses and New York City.