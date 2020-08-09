× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHEHALIS, Washington — Harriett Burger Marchildon, a dietician, wife and mother, and former co-owner and proprietor of the Club Chateau and Press Box restaurants in Missoula, died peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 4, 2020, in Chehalis, Washington. She was 92 years old.

Harriett was born in McMinnville, Oregon on July 26, 1928 as the youngest child of John and Anna Burger. She graduated Oregon State University in 1950 with a B.S. Degree in Dietetics and was a member of Alpha Phi sorority. After college, Harriett interned as a hospital dietician in New Orleans, Louisiana. She returned to Portland, Oregon a year later and met her husband, Ralph Marchildon. Together, they owned and operated the Club Chateau for 25 years, raised a family of four children, and helped create and manage the Press Box restaurant of Missoula. In her retirement, Harriett lived in central Oregon, Colorado, and finally, Chehalis, Washington.