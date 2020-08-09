CHEHALIS, Washington — Harriett Burger Marchildon, a dietician, wife and mother, and former co-owner and proprietor of the Club Chateau and Press Box restaurants in Missoula, died peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 4, 2020, in Chehalis, Washington. She was 92 years old.
Harriett was born in McMinnville, Oregon on July 26, 1928 as the youngest child of John and Anna Burger. She graduated Oregon State University in 1950 with a B.S. Degree in Dietetics and was a member of Alpha Phi sorority. After college, Harriett interned as a hospital dietician in New Orleans, Louisiana. She returned to Portland, Oregon a year later and met her husband, Ralph Marchildon. Together, they owned and operated the Club Chateau for 25 years, raised a family of four children, and helped create and manage the Press Box restaurant of Missoula. In her retirement, Harriett lived in central Oregon, Colorado, and finally, Chehalis, Washington.
Harriett will be remembered as a devoted wife, savvy businesswoman, and loving mother and grandmother. Having been raised on a farm, Harriett had a strong work ethic and tirelessly balanced family and career. Additionally, Harriett enjoyed cooking, fishing, bird hunting, gardening, spending time on Flathead Lake, and RVing with Ralph. She was passionate about education and earned a college degree when not many women did so, and she always emphasized education to her children and grandchildren. Harriett will be dearly missed by the many whose lives she touched.
Harriett is survived by three of her children: Dr. Gregory Marchildon (Pat) of Sea Cliff, New York; Marie Dugaw (Paul) of Chehalis, Washington; and Mike Marchildon (Michelle) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado. A fourth child, Philip Marchildon (Linda), passed away in 1987. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Harriett requested that any donations on her behalf be directed to Catholic Relief Services (crs.org) or to Feeding America (feedingamerica.org).
