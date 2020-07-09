MISSOULA — Harry B. Darrow, Jr., 90, passed away at his home in Missoula, surrounded by family, on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Harry was born to Harry, Sr. and Laura Darrow on Feb. 12, 1930 in Great Falls. He was married to Elvera Louise (Cordis) Darrow and was a Navy veteran. Harry loved to hunt, fish and spend time with his seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Harry is survived his wife Elvera Darrow of Missoula; his son Billy (Crystal) Darrow of Grantsville, Utah; Harry B. Darrow III of Salem, Oregon; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.