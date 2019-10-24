DENVER — Jay passed peacefully the morning of Oct. 11, 2019. He was born in Butte on May 16, 1943. He grew up in Missoula where his younger years were filled with brothers and cousins, working at his parents’ motel and playing sports. His summers were spent at Swan Lake water skiing, hiking and fishing. He graduated from Sentinel High School in 1961 and attended Washington State University for one year, where he met his wife Sharon.
After taking a “gap” year, he enrolled at Montana State University, Bozeman, where he graduated in architecture and welcomed his first daughter, Kari Michelle. Jay then moved for his first architectural job to St. Paul, Minnesota, where he then welcomed a second daughter, Kimberly Ann.
The next job took the family to Denver. He worked for Ellerbe Architects in Boulder before opening his own architectural firm, H. Jay Harkins & Assoc. Jay was a pioneer in water park design. His first notable work was for Water World in Westminster, which included two water slides and a wave pool. This led to other water park projects in California, the Southeast and Canada.
You have free articles remaining.
Jay’s love of the outdoors made Colorado the perfect state for him. He made skiing and camping a family sport. He also found a love of horses with his daughter Kim, which included back country horseback camping. Jay became a self-taught rock climber and back country skier.
He always loved and supported his Denver sports teams and later spent a great deal of time in Aspen skiing and socializing with friends.
No services will be held at this time. His ashes will be spread in the Colorado mountains honoring his passion. Jay would want you to honor him by spending a day in the mountains at 14,000 ft. doing what you love. If that isn’t possible, remember him on the slopes this winter, or sitting down with friends for a lively conversation over drinks.