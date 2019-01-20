FLORENCE — Harry Joyce Richards Jr., 70, of Florence, passed away at home, Dec. 30, 2018, surrounded by his family, after a courageous bout with numerous illnesses. Harry was born June 30, 1948, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Harry J. Richards Sr. and Mildred Fruehauf Richards.
Harry attended school in Shaker Heights, where he participated in football, wrestling and baseball. He graduated from Shaker Heights High School in 1966. He then attended Franklin College in Indiana, as a dual sport athlete in wrestling and football, before joining the U.S. Air Force in 1968. He served his country in Vietnam, achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant, and received his Honorable Discharge in 1971. On June 12, 1971, he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life Sally Edmonds. Harry and Sally were married for 47 1/2 years.
Harry attended the University of Florida, graduating with degrees in both forestry and business in 1977. He was a life-long Gators fan. After graduation, Harry and Sally moved to Darby. Harry worked for the Forest Service trail crew, and as a logger.
In 1982 he left the Forest Service, and began a career as a Letter Carrier in Missoula. He retired from the Post Office in 2005. Harry and his family operate “Wise Owl (Apple) Orchard” in Darby. This was one of Harry’s true passions in life.
Many people knew Harry as either “Crazy Harry” or “H-Man”. He was so much more too so many people. He was a husband, father, grandfather, arborist, builder, gardener, musician, hunter, fisherman, joker, friend, and man of perseverance. Harry will be remembered as a “Steward of the Land.”
Survivors include his wife, Sally, Florence; son, Hank (Jill), Billings; daughter Holly (Jason) Claussen, Missoula; sister, Patricia Richards Armstrong, London, England; and three grandchildren.
Memorial Services are planned for Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Garden City Funeral Home, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association.