MISSOULA — Harry W. Reed, 86, of Missoula passed away Nov. 29, 2019 in Hamilton. He was born Nov. 24, 1933 in Kansas City, Missouri. In 1954 Harry and Margie Reed were married. They were married for 51 years until Margie’s death in 2005. Harry served in the U.S. Navy for six years.
Harry is preceded in death by his wife Margie, sons; Ronald Reed, Harry, Jr.,
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his children Jasmine, Terri, Sue, and John.
A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Garden City Funeral Home, viewing will be one half hour before the service. Harry will be laid to rest next to his wife at Fort Harrison Cemetery, Wednesday Dec. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m.