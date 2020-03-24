MISSOULA — Harvey John Duffy (Red) passed away March 13, 2020 of natural causes. He was born on Sept. 26, 1952 in Aberdeen, South Dakota, son of Jerry and Bonnie Duffy (Sanders) of Missoula. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Georgia (Bison). Harvey is survived by his siblings, Debbie (Khanh) Tran of Missoula, Dawn Geiger (Duffy) and her partner, Bob Michalson of Stevensville, Jay Duffy and wife Jane Duffy of Missoula, Mark Duffy, Missoula, Anthony (Tony) Duffy of Lolo and Brenda Duffy of Lolo.

Harvey’s family would like to extend their gratitude and thanks to Missoula Health and Rehab and all of the staff for their caring and compassion during Harvey’s years there and during his illness. So many dedicated caregivers, nurses and doctors giving him special care everyday!

Harvey was a Veteran and was very proud of it and talked about it a lot. We will miss him, his pranks and his wonderful sense of humor. Love from all of us! A memorial will be announced at a later date.

The Rockies Funeral and Crematory are assisting the family with arrangements.

