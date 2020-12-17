Hazel Marie Hatfield

GG is survived by three children and their spouses: Bob (Liz), Tom (Paula), and Debbie (Ron); three grandsons: Davin (Ivy), Lee and Glenn, and two great-grandsons, Vander and Kenver, as well as many nieces and nephews. She has one surviving brother, Art.

The couple’s focus on education was instilled into their offspring. She and Bill started with high school educations, while all their children graduated from college including an MS and PH.D. Hazel received her BA in accounting from California State University, Fullerton, delighting that while she and Bob graduated the same year, she had the higher GPA. She then worked as an auditor for the Defense Contract Audit Agency.

Their retirement included travel and an ocean boat, "Morning Tide," with many happy years of salmon fishing, including summers in Campbell River, BC, where they hosted family visitors. These trips of early dock departures for a full day on the ocean, catching, cleaning, smoking and yes, even eating salmon will always be part of the legacy of Bill and Hazel.