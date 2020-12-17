MISSOULA - Hazel Marie Hatfield (GG) died in Missoula on Dec. 5, 2020 at the age of 94, from colon cancer and resulting complications. She enjoyed a long and fruitful life, maintaining independence with her own home and automobile to the end. Her suffering was limited to the end of her life, entering the hospital and exiting our world on the same day.
She was born August 7, 1926 in Stamford, South Dakota. An only daughter with five brothers, she was the next to youngest child of Albert Henry and Alice Marie Arp. Her farming family was part of the Dust Bowl generation. At the age of 8, her family moved to McMinnville, Oregon where she met her true love and life partner, E. William (Bill) Hatfield.
From meager beginnings, they enjoyed a life with adventure, accomplishments, and love for each other and their family. At 20 years old, she joined Bill during his US Army assignment in Paris, France. Later assignments meant moves to Eugene, Oregon (where oldest child, Robert William, was born); Yokahama, Japan (where middle child, Thomas Henry was born); and Ft. Knox, Kentucky (where youngest child, Debra Marie was born). Foreign assignments included Japan and Germany. After Bill’s retirement from military service, the family moved to Huntington Beach, California. After full retirement, she and Bill moved to Port Townsend, Washington. Upon Bill’s death in 2000, Hazel moved to Missoula, where she enjoyed her residence, living close to Debbie and her family.
GG is survived by three children and their spouses: Bob (Liz), Tom (Paula), and Debbie (Ron); three grandsons: Davin (Ivy), Lee and Glenn, and two great-grandsons, Vander and Kenver, as well as many nieces and nephews. She has one surviving brother, Art.
The couple’s focus on education was instilled into their offspring. She and Bill started with high school educations, while all their children graduated from college including an MS and PH.D. Hazel received her BA in accounting from California State University, Fullerton, delighting that while she and Bob graduated the same year, she had the higher GPA. She then worked as an auditor for the Defense Contract Audit Agency.
Their retirement included travel and an ocean boat, "Morning Tide," with many happy years of salmon fishing, including summers in Campbell River, BC, where they hosted family visitors. These trips of early dock departures for a full day on the ocean, catching, cleaning, smoking and yes, even eating salmon will always be part of the legacy of Bill and Hazel.
In Missoula, Hazel was an active bridge player, did volunteer work at St Patrick hospital and loved attending the various musical performances by Debbie and her family. She remained an active member of her extended family throughout the course of her life and enjoyed alternating summer travels for family reunions ranging from Oregon and Missoula to S. Pomfret, Vermont.
Due to the pandemic, a celebration of her life will be planned for a later date. She will join Bill at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon. Donations in her name may be made to the Montana Food Bank. She will be missed by a family that loved and valued her presence in their lives.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
