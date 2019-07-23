MISSOULA — Heath Christiansen, 52, of Missoula, passed away July 1, 2019 in Missoula.
Heath was born on Oct. 21, 1966, to Howard and Nance’ Christiansen. He graduated from Big Sky High School in 1985. Heath met his longtime partner, Cindy France, in Medford, Oregon, in 1989, where they raised their two daughters, Mariah and Chloe. Throughout his life, Heath had a love for music, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family and friends.
Heath is survived by his two daughters, Mariah and Chloe Christiansen; his father and mother, Howard (Chris) and Gail Christiansen; his brothers Darr, Steve, Jeff and Dan; his sisters Dee, Amy, and Katie; many nieces and nephews; and an abundance of friends. He is preceded in death by his mom, Nance’ Christiansen and his niece, Lea Christiansen.
A memorial for Heath will be held at Seeley Lake in September.
Keep the campfire burning, Heath. We love and miss you.