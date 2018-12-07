HAMILTON — Heather Davidson Petrie Taylor nee Swankie was born on Aug. 5, 1932, in London, Middlesex, England. She left this life for the next on Monday, Dec. 3 in Missoula and is now in the arms of Jesus.
Heather is survived by son Graham (Maria), daughter Beverly, daughter Cheryl (Ian), son Glenn (Kim), numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as her sister Helen and brother Keith, both of Scotland.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m. at the Hamilton Assembly of God with a reception following. Private burial will take place at Riverview Cemetery in Hamilton. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.