MISSOULA — Heidi (Rognas) Johnson passed away in the early hours of Memorial Day, May 27, after her personal five-year plus battle with ovarian cancer. During those years, Heidi worked, played with family and friends, traveled, and lived with a grace and fortitude that amazed those around her.
She was born on March 6, 1964, in Havre to Dick and Anita Rognas. Most of her growing-up years were spent in Great Falls with brief stays in Havre and Corvallis, Oregon. After graduating from C.M. Russell High School in 1982, Heidi moved to Missoula to attend the University of Montana.
Heidi and Charlie Johnson were married in Missoula on Sept. 14, 1985. The following years were spent raising their five children, three sons and identical twin daughters. Although Heidi worked at a few part-time jobs during these years, her favorite job was that of mother, and she cherished the time with her children, attending their athletic events and other activities.
When she was just 19, Heidi started her career in credit unions by working as a teller at Missoula Federal Credit Union. She did not return to working full-time until her daughters were in high school some 26 years later, when she accepted a position with Montana First Credit Union, later to become Horizon Credit Union, in 2009. She spent the last six years as branch manager and thoroughly loved her job.
Because Heidi was a loving and embracing person, she was surrounded by many friends, family, and colleagues who loved her in return and who will miss her presence, her wisdom, and her inspiration in this world. She enjoyed spending her free time with those close to her, and she especially enjoyed the trips she and Charlie took to Glacier and Yellowstone Parks and other destinations in Montana in recent years.
Among Heidi’s talents were her organizational abilities, which served her well in both her work and her home life. Her family and friends remember the big dinners and barbecues she and Charlie hosted at their home, planned down to the last detail by Heidi. She loved art, and although she never fully developed her own talent, she did some pieces that are cherished by her family, and she passed that talent and appreciation on to other family members. Her other love and talent was raising flowers. Her bay window was often filled with orchid blooms, and her deck and yard boasted a riot of flowers and blooming plants.
Heidi was preceded in death by her father, Dick Rognas, in 2008. Survivors include her husband, Charlie, sons Ben, Mitch (Jordan), and Tanner, and twin daughters Anna (Michael Miewald), and Elle, all of whom live in Missoula, with the exception of Elle, who is in West Virginia. Other survivors include her mother, Anita Rognas, of Missoula, and her sister, Liza Rognas, of Olympia, Washington, as well as many other relatives.
Heidi was so humbled by the love and support she received, not only from her close friends, family, and work associates, but also by many others in the community throughout her battle with cancer. She wanted especially to thank the entire Community Cancer Center team. She loved them and considered them part of her family during these last years.
Her family wants to pay tribute to Heidi’s endearing and amazing qualities in her various roles: wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend, mentor, and trusted colleague. She will be held in the hearts of all who knew her.
There will be a celebration of Heidi’s life on June 8 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the family home.
In lieu of flowers, Heidi requested donations to the Community Cancer Center or Camp-Make-A-Dream.