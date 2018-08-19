MISSOULA — Helen Marie Moze passed away on July 29 at Beehive Homes in Missoula, six days shy of her 102nd birthday.
Helen was born Aug. 4, 1916, at the family homestead outside Big Sandy to Einar and Ona Berg. She graduated from Big Sandy High and enjoyed having the lead in the Jr. and Sr. plays, playing violin, baritone and playing piano in a five piece dance band. Music remained a big part of her life. She moved to Great Falls to attend Commercial College in 1936.
She married Frank Moze, Dec. 14, 1942. They lived in many states during WWII before Frank was stationed in South America. They welcomed their daughter Melanie in 1949. They had been married 51 years at the time of his death. Those years were filled with dancing, singing, fishing and card playing. She was a cosmetician at Strain Brothers and Buttrey's Dept Store in Great Falls for 25 years.
The family moved to Helena in 1967 where Frank continued to work for the State Board of Equalization. Helen worked for Osco Drug. In 2001 Helen moved to Missoula to be with her family.
The Lutheran Church was important in her life. She was a member of First English Lutheran in Great Falls, St. John's Lutheran in Helena and St. Paul Lutheran in Missoula. She was active in choir, playing piano, alter guild, and other church groups.
Helen will remain an inspiration to her family and friends because of her positive attitude, unwavering faith, love of life, quick wit and her devotion to those she loved.
She was preceded in death by her husband Frank, siblings Ivan Berg, Bertha McCahan and Nora Koefod. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Melanie Graham and son-in-law Dick; two grandsons, Eric (Andrea) and Neil and great grandchildren, Sylvie, Colten, Ivan and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Beehive Homes where she enjoyed living for the past seven years.
A celebration of Helen's life will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Missoula on Saturday, Sept. 1, at 11 a.m. Cremation has taken place. The family suggests memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church of Missoula, St. John's Lutheran of Helena or Sweet Adelines Chorus, c/o Candy Johnson, 5643 Prospect Dr., Missoula 59808.
Condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com.