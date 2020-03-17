Helen D. Klingler

MISSOULA — Helen Darline Klingler passed away peacefully on the morning of March 11, in Missoula, surrounded by her family.

Born July 5, 1933 to Alvin and Elaine Norberg in Harlem, Helen grew up during the Great Depression on a family farm with her parents and sister. She was raised in Harlem and attended Harlem High School where she was very active and graduated from in 1950.

Upon graduating high school, Helen attended Northern Montana University in Havre where she received her degree in medical stenography. Soon thereafter, she married Russell Arthur Klingler on July 5, 1953 in Harlem and started working for the Northern Pacific Railway Hospital in Missoula where her son Dean was born, in 1959.

Her husband, Russell, was offered an opportunity to work overseas in the life insurance industry and over the following 35 years, they would go on to live in Trinidad, Malaysia — where her son Brett was born — Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore, as well as travel to many more in the course of her life.

Russell and Helen retired in 2000 to Missoula and Henderson, Nevada, and made many friends throughout the years. Helen loved to spend her time reading, playing cards and doing crossword puzzles as well as spending her time with family and friends.