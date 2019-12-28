ARLEE — Helen D. Matt, 67 , passed away Dec. 27 at St. Patricks Hospital in Missoula. A wake will start Saturday at the family home and move to the Arlee Community Center on Sunday at 2 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 8 p.m. Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30 in the Arlee Community Center. A feast will follow the services. In accordance with her wishes cremation will take place after the service. Foster Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
