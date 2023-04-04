Missoula - Helen Elizabeth Rummel, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Friday March 31st, 2023, at the age of 104 years old. Helen was born on June 13, 1918, to parents Bryan and Irene Brown in Los Angeles, California. She grew up in Los Angeles and graduated from UCLA with degrees in English & Music. She went on to teach music to UCLA college students. Helen married John Taylor 1943 with whom she had three children. After her first husband passed away, Helen was remarried to Clermont Rummel and moved to Montana in 1961. Helen was a lifelong lover of music, her family, and the church. She lived her life in constant grace and gratitude, thankful for every day she had on this earth. Helen is preceded in death by her first husband, John Taylor Sr., her son John Taylor Jr., her sister Mary Hogue, and her second husband, Clermont Rummel. Helen is survived by her daughters Mary Ann Stohr & Ruth Taylor, her nephew Doug Hogue, three granddaughters, two great granddaughters, one great grandson, two grandnieces, and one great grandnephew. She was greatly loved by all who knew her and will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and community.