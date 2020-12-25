MISSOULA — Helen G. Buckingham, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on May 3, 2020. Helen was the salt of the earth, the bedrock of our family, the glue that held us all together. We loved her more than any of us will ever be able to express and our family is broken beyond repair without her.
Helen was born to Ella and Gottfried Verworn on Christmas Eve 1933. Helen came several weeks early into the arms of her father weighing barely two pounds. Born on the North Dakota prairie in the dead of winter, Helen had to be bundled up tightly and was placed in a shoe box on the open oven door to keep her warm at night. Despite overwhelming odds Helen survived her infancy. Life on the farm was difficult, instilling a strong work ethic and tight family bonds. The family later moved to Terry. Helen attended and graduated high school there. She married Charles “Kay” Buckingham on May 13, 1957. Shortly thereafter, the couple decided to make their life in Missoula. Not long after the move, Helen and Kay welcomed their daughter, Stacy; their son, Tracy, was born just over a year later. Helen loved both of her children unconditionally and desperately wanted them to be happy.
In her young adulthood Helen spent her days working as a waitress, a bank teller, or a caregiver and spent her nights cleaning the local library with her husband. She later worked at Community Hospital and remained there until her retirement. She loved her job and her coworkers at Community and talked warmly of her time spent there. After retirement, Helen could be found caring for her family, tending to her home, or working in her beautiful flower beds and garden. She absolutely loved “digging in the dirt” and could frequently be found covered in it from head-to-toe.
Helen and Kay were married for 55 years and she remained by his side through thick and thin, until he passed in January of 2012. Helen was blessed with three grandchildren and often served as a second mother to all of them, jumping in whenever she was needed. In her later years, she found true joy in spending time with and caring for her great-grandchildren. We feel so blessed for the relationship she was able to share with them and only wish they could have had more time with her.
Despite her tiny stature, Helen overcame many obstacles along life’s great journey, using true grit and determination. She was hard working, honest, generous to a fault, and loved all of us with her whole self. We are left missing her infectious laugh, her feisty spirit, her quick wit, and her sloppy grammie kisses more than any of us ever could have imagined.
Helen is survived by her daughter Stacy Buckingham and her son Tracy Buckingham, granddaughter Aren Finbraaten (Nick Lumpkin), grandson Nathan Buckingham (Starshine Buckingham), grandson Logan Buckingham (Shayla Rathbun), great-grandchildren Riley Lumpkin, Jaden Lumpkin, Cason Buckingham, Liam Buckingham, Maddux Lumpkin, Shaelynn Buckingham, Oakley Buckingham (on the way) and two sisters whom she loved fiercely, Nelda Reinschmidt and Vicki Roesler, as well as many extended family members and friends she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, four infant brothers and sisters, Neata, Mable, Rosemary, Herbert, sister Gert Haidle, and brothers Benjamin and Dennis, all of whom she is undoubtedly rejoicing with in heaven right now.
We were unable to celebrate Helen's life in the way we would have hoped due to the restrictions placed by COVID-19. A service is being planned for summer 2021.
We love you mom! We love you grammie! Merry Christmas and Happy Birthday!