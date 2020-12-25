MISSOULA — Helen G. Buckingham, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on May 3, 2020. Helen was the salt of the earth, the bedrock of our family, the glue that held us all together. We loved her more than any of us will ever be able to express and our family is broken beyond repair without her.

Helen was born to Ella and Gottfried Verworn on Christmas Eve 1933. Helen came several weeks early into the arms of her father weighing barely two pounds. Born on the North Dakota prairie in the dead of winter, Helen had to be bundled up tightly and was placed in a shoe box on the open oven door to keep her warm at night. Despite overwhelming odds Helen survived her infancy. Life on the farm was difficult, instilling a strong work ethic and tight family bonds. The family later moved to Terry. Helen attended and graduated high school there. She married Charles “Kay” Buckingham on May 13, 1957. Shortly thereafter, the couple decided to make their life in Missoula. Not long after the move, Helen and Kay welcomed their daughter, Stacy; their son, Tracy, was born just over a year later. Helen loved both of her children unconditionally and desperately wanted them to be happy.