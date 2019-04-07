MISSOULA — Helen Irene Moren Tietz, 89, of Missoula, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her daughters. Helen was born June 11, 1929, at St. Peter's Hospital in Helena to Virgil and Bertha (Wellhouser) Moren. They moved to Missoula when Helen was 3 years old. She attended Lowell Grade School and graduated from Missoula County High School in 1947. She loved music and played the violin in orchestra throughout high school. She also played the oboe in the beginner’s band. She married Rueben Tietz on May 15, 1948.
After high school she worked at the Missoula Mercantile and went to Modern Business College. She worked as a business secretary at Davis Brothers Wholesale Drug for many years. She also was a hard worker supporting Rueben in their Tietz Construction business building homes in Missoula. She was the "nail hole filler" and painter. She always said, “if I only had a nickel for every hole I filled, I would be rich.” Mom loved to knit and crochet, she made many hats with Gracie’s Angels for Community Hospital. She was also one of the expert Wii bowlers at Clark Fork Riverside where she resided for 11 years.
She is survived by her daughters; Linda (Brian) Reilly of Hamilton, JoAnn (Terry) Best of Bonner, and Mary (Rick) Langlotz of Florence, five grandchildren, Traci, Ben, Andy, Mike and Jessica, loving great-grandchildren and her brother Don Moren of Bakersfield, California. Helen was preceded in death by husband Rueben, son Bob, granddaughter Trisha Reilly, her parents and brother David Moren.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 11 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home with a luncheon following. Per Helen’s request, in lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to the Poverello Center of Missoula or your favorite charity.
Her kind and gentle nature will be missed by all those fortunate enough to be loved by her but we know she is now with her beloved Lord and Savior.