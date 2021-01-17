SALMON, Idaho - Helen Karen Brackett passed away peacefully in Salmon, Idaho, on Dec. 30, 2020, 12 days before her 98th birthday. Karen was born on Jan. 10, 1923 in Virginia, Minnesota to Paul Taft Kelsey and Helen Josephine Kelsey. Her family moved to Billings where she met the love of her life, Charles (Chuck) Spear Brackett on a hayride. They were both 15. They were married in San Francisco just before Chuck left for service in the Navy as a torpedo officer on a destroyer in the Pacific in World War II. With the exception of Chuck’s service they were inseparable until Chuck’s death in February of 2010.

While waiting for Chuck’s return, Karen moved to Los Angeles and worked as a secretary at a defense firm. After the war they settled in Denver, Colorado, where Chuck had a friend in the construction business who he partnered with. They had their first child, Valerie, in 1950. In 1953 Chuck’s parents asked for help with a sheep ranch outside Plains. Karen was not overjoyed with the move from the city, but she was determined to create a home for her family. Difficult economic conditions and predation by bears doomed their sheep ranching venture, so they moved into the town of Plains where they capitalized on Chuck’s carpentry skills as well as Karen’s business and accounting skills to build a successful local construction business.