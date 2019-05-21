MISSOULA — The Devlin family would like to invite friends and family to join them for a celebration of life for Kay Devlin, this Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Bonner. Mass begins at 11 a.m. and there will be a luncheon to follow. Afterwards her remains will be taken to the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery to be interned with her husband Joe.
