WEST RIVERSIDE — Helen Kay Devlin passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 14 at her home in West Riverside at the age of 86. She was born June 1, 1932, in Butte to John Edward and Mary Helen Keeley.
"Kay" grew up in Butte with her two younger brothers Jack and Tom Keeley. After high school at Girls Central, she attended Holy Names College in Spokane, graduating in 1954 with a degree in home economics.
While in Spokane she entered the "Make It Yourself With Wool" contest. She designed and tailored her entry, a red poodle-cloth shorty coat, which we still have. She not only won the state competition but earned a free trip to Chicago to represent Washington in the national finals. She was very proud of her accomplishment and was crowned Senior Prom Queen that same year.
After college she was introduced to Joe Devlin on a blind date. After a short courthsip, mainly by mail, they were married in Butte on July 7, 1956. At that time, dad had a job in sales with Weyerhaeuser Lumber that took them to New Jersey, Florida and finally back to the northwest. They eventually settled in Missoula and then the Bonner area while raising five children.
In 1971, mom went to work for JC Penney in downtown Missoula and later at Southgate Mall. Many people remember her from the children's department where she spent most of her 25 years.
Mom was always a social butterfly and loved being around people, and they loved being around her. We were often told how sweet and kind our mother was. She was involved in PTA and enjoyed helping on polling day at the school. She was a devout Catholic and served on the Alter Society at St. Ann's in Bonner for many years. She was also well liked in the neighborhood. When her first grandson was learning to talk, the word Gramma proved to be rather difficult. Instead he called her "Mugga" and "Mugga" it stayed! There wasn't a kid in the neighborhood who didn't know who Mugga was! She was a very proud Mugga too, with nine grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren to her credit and was much loved by all of them.
With four daughters (plus Mikie), mom was great to have around when a boyfriend or son-in-law had occasion to stop by. She was a "Sports Fanatic"! It didn't matter if it was basketball, football, tennis, golf, she could talk with them about players, scores or stats. Most of those guys were greatly impressed, and it kept them occupied while they were waiting for us.
And last, but not least, mom was always a giving person. She had a very big heart.
You were a wonderful wife, mother and Mugga and we will all miss you terribly. We take solace in knowing that you're back with dad and Patti and all of those that left ahead of you. Love you mom. (Say hi to pop!)
Kay Devlin was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joe, her daughter Patti, and brothers Jack and Tom Keeley.
She is survived by daughters Keeley (Billy) Wills of Potomac, Tomi (Tom) Briggeman of Kalispell, Mary (Dick) Panchot of Clinton, son Mike Devlin of West Riverside and son-in-law Rick Johnson of Seeley Lake. Her grandchildren include Tom (Rebecca) Shannon, Jeb Cowan, Addie (Mike) Taylor, Malarie (Chad) Juel, Tiana (Rob) Easterbrook, Keeley Welker, Tyson (Brandi) Chapman, Cole Chapman, Breanne (Charles) Headley and 22 great-grandchildren. Also, sisters-in-law Pat Keeley and Sonja Dickinson of Butte and their families, plus numerous nieces and nephews from the west coast on Joe's side.
Interment of her ashes and a celebration of her life will be held Friday, May 24 at 11 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Bonner. There will be another announcement prior to that.