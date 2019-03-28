MT. VERNON, Washington — Helen Louise (Cain) McDaniels died peacefully of heart failure, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Mt. Vernon, Washington; her home for many years.
Helen was born to Raymond and Kathryn Tilzey Cain on April 19, 1941, in Missoula. She attended St. Anthony grade school and graduated from Missoula County High School in 1959. Helen earned degrees in Spanish and secondary education from the University of Montana in 1963. She was a proud member of the Delta Gamma sorority, Angel Flight military precision drill team and Mortar Board honor society during her college years.
Helen was a devoted teacher and taught high school Spanish, French and English for several decades in Spokane and the Seattle area. While she became a true UW Huskies fan, she never forgot her Montana roots and remained an ardent Montana Grizzlies fan her whole life.
Helen was preceded in death by both parents, her sister, Roberta, and husband Pat McDaniels. She is survived by brothers, Bill Cain (Catherine) of Glen; Tom Cain (Peggy) of Missoula; nieces and nephews Elizabeth Sileo, Brenda Hallberg, Greta Andreini, Keith Wersland, Stephanie Cain, Kevin Cain and Rory Cain and their families. Helen is also survived by many cousins and special lifelong friends from her years as an educator in the Edmonds and Linwood, Washington school districts. Helen's beloved doggie, Katie, has found a new home with Tom and Peggy Cain.
Those wishing to remember Helen may do so by donating to the charity of their choice in her memory.