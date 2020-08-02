Helen Louise Lingenfelter Maichel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BUTTE — With sadness my sister and I regret to announce the passing of our mother, Helen L. Lingenfelter Maichel (“Helen”) aged 90. On July 23 she died from natural causes with her children close by in her home at “The Springs at Butte” in Butte. She is preceded in death by her husband Homer in 1997.

Helen was born May 25, 1930 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, to Richard and Marie Lingenfelter. She was the ninth of 11 children. In 1949 her father, a munitions machinist, was transferred to Concord, California, by his employer, the Pittsburg Steel Company. There she met our father, Homer E. Maichel, a native Montanan serving the US Marine Corps in San Diego.

On July 8, 1950 they married, and Helen went to work for Convair Aircraft as a “Rosie the Riveter” pin striping the wings of Convair’s B-36 “Peacemaker” bombers.

In 1952 they moved to Harrison, Homer’s birthplace, where they operated a small café and a year later took over the management of the family’s farm and ranch. Without indoor toilet plumbing for several years, Helen butchered her own meat, churned her own butter, and baked her own bread; feeding her family and dozens of ranch hands. She would tell us she was a lousy cook and hated cooking. She was right on both counts, but she could cut and wrap a hog in half-a-day on her own.