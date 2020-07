Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

KALISPELL — Helen Mildred Hensleigh, 102, of Kalispell, died July 12, 2020 in Kalispell. Helen is survived by her children William Hensleigh, Jim Hensleigh, Sheila Hobbs, Tom Hensleigh and Mary Thane. Services will be held in late September, 2020.