× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Helen Marie Kammerer passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at home in Missoula. She was born March 13, 1924, in Dodge City, Nebraska, to William and Edna Tiedemann.

Helen was married to Walter Kammerer June 27, 1950, in Wibaux. They met while working on a ranch in the area, she was the camp cook. Together, they moved to Missoula in 1952, where they would raise nine children. Helen enjoyed working in several kitchens in Missoula, most notably at Paul’s Pancake Parlour, where she worked for many years, intermittently, as it fit in with raising her children. In addition to cooking for a living, she enjoyed baking for her family, and teaching her daughters and granddaughters how to bake bread and make pies from scratch. Her recipes for sourdough pancakes and chocolate cake from scratch will be cherished by her family for years to come. She was an expert at preserving and canning fruits and vegetables, which were grown in her garden. A few of her leisure activities included sewing, needle work, reading, and horseback riding.

Once she retired, she joined the Courthouse gym and taught herself how to swim. She could also be found going for long walks at Fort Missoula. As a grandmother, she served as a summer daycare for many of her grandchildren. She would sometimes take several of her grand kids to Tropical World, the Gunnysack, and many neighborhood parks and pools.