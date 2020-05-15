MISSOULA — Helen Marie Kammerer passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at home in Missoula. She was born March 13, 1924, in Dodge City, Nebraska, to William and Edna Tiedemann.
Helen was married to Walter Kammerer June 27, 1950, in Wibaux. They met while working on a ranch in the area, she was the camp cook. Together, they moved to Missoula in 1952, where they would raise nine children. Helen enjoyed working in several kitchens in Missoula, most notably at Paul’s Pancake Parlour, where she worked for many years, intermittently, as it fit in with raising her children. In addition to cooking for a living, she enjoyed baking for her family, and teaching her daughters and granddaughters how to bake bread and make pies from scratch. Her recipes for sourdough pancakes and chocolate cake from scratch will be cherished by her family for years to come. She was an expert at preserving and canning fruits and vegetables, which were grown in her garden. A few of her leisure activities included sewing, needle work, reading, and horseback riding.
Once she retired, she joined the Courthouse gym and taught herself how to swim. She could also be found going for long walks at Fort Missoula. As a grandmother, she served as a summer daycare for many of her grandchildren. She would sometimes take several of her grand kids to Tropical World, the Gunnysack, and many neighborhood parks and pools.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Missoula for helping us to care for Helen over the past several months, namely Jamie, Gena and Debbie. We would especially like to thank Rena Kammerer for taking wonderful care of her and being her constant companion as the end approached.
She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be missed by her eight living children; Clinton (Robyn) Kammerer, Julie Bricks, Donna (Bob) Solum, Sandy Bond, Kelly (Ray) Hutson, Kim (Leilani) Kammerer, Karen (Dave) Ellison, and Mick (Rena) Kammerer; along with 22 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter, her son, David Gundlach, and great granddaughter, Sierra.
Date and time for the celebration of her life is yet to be determined.
