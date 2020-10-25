MOUNT VERNON, Washingotn — Helen-Vaughan MacKenzie passed away Aug. 31, 2020 of natural causes at Mountain Glen retirement center in Mt Vernon, Washington. She was, born on May 11, 1926 in Sandpoint, Idaho the first child of George M DeJarnette and Hazel C DeJarnette. She received the bulk of her education in Missoula. With another transfer family moved to Colville, Washington where she graduated from Colville High School going on to attend Washington State College (now WSU), majoring in physical education.

In the winter of 1946, she caught the eye of a young man who rented a room from her parents. He was returning to finish his forestry degree at University of Montana after his military service in World War II. Mom married William (Bill) H. MacKenzie, June 7, 1946. After Bill graduated on June 10th and they were off to his first assignment for the Forest Service in the Beaverhead National Forest (Now Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest) going back and forth between Dillon and Wisdom.

In 1951, Bill was promoted to ranger on the Madison district in Ennis. They had their four children while living in Ennis. In 1957, a promotion took them to Helena where Bill became Ranger of the Helena District on the Helena National Forest (Now Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest).