SNOHOMISH, Washington — Helen (Weezie) Hansen passed gracefully and peacefully after a six month battle with cancer on March 21, 2020. She was 78 years old.
Helen was born in Billings on Oct. 23, 1941. She grew up on the corner of Alder and Commercial Avenue in what was affectionately known as Goosetown in Anaconda. She attended and graduated from Anaconda High school in 1959. Upon her graduation, Helen moved to Missoula and received her Bachelor's degree in Business Education (1963) from the University of Montana. She later returned to the University and earned an M Ed in Curriculum and Instruction (1981). During her tenure as a Grizzly she served in the ROTC and was an active member of the Alpha Phi Sorority. She continued to be a Griz supporter throughout her life.
After brief stints in Los Angeles, California and Bozeman, Helen returned to Missoula in 1969 where she spent the next 23 years teaching office and computer skills at the Missoula Vocational/Technical College. She had many friends from her time at MVTC. She did not ever truly retire. She continued to volunteer and work in a variety of other jobs, most notably serving several years volunteering for Missoula Aging Services At Paxson Elementary School as a reading aide.
Helen’s family was always her foundation and focus. She married Bill Chumrau in the spring of 1963 and had two children during their time together; Bradley Hansen Chumrau (1963) and Paula Jo DuChesne (1968). Helen was an amazing working mother who cultivated a career and cared for her family throughout the 70s and 80s. Upon her retirement in the 90s, her grandchildren became her second career. She was instrumental in helping her son Brad and his wife Kelly adopt a little girl from China. She dedicated her time and energy to all four of her grandchildren. She was known as their biggest fan and booster as they grew.
Helen will be remembered for many things: her saucy and occasionally naughty sense of humor, her tap dancing skills and love of music (she was asked to audition for Disney’s original Mousekateers in 1956), racquetball and running, her obsession with cantaloupe, her crochet and knitting skills (everyone in the family has a number of her hotpads, winter hats and scarves), her Anaconda toughness and outspoken affection toward her alma mater. Most recently, she was surrounded by a loving community at the Lynnwood Condominiums (known as “The Dorm” by her family) and at The Women’s Club, both in Missoula. Those who were closest to her will remember Helen’s resilience in tough situations and her loyalty as a friend. She was truly selfless.
Helen is survived by her son Bradley Chumrau (Kelly); daughter Paula Jo DuChesne (Nate); four grandchildren, Lily Chumrau, Luke and Maya DuChesne, Emma Dormaier (Brandon); a vast number of cousins, nieces and nephews.
The possibility of a summer memorial is being considered at this time. Cards and thoughts can be sent to:
The DuChesne family:
405 Avenue J
Snohomish WA
98290
The Chumrau family:
635 South 1st West
Missoula MT 59801
