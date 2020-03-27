SNOHOMISH, Washington — Helen (Weezie) Hansen passed gracefully and peacefully after a six month battle with cancer on March 21, 2020. She was 78 years old.

Helen was born in Billings on Oct. 23, 1941. She grew up on the corner of Alder and Commercial Avenue in what was affectionately known as Goosetown in Anaconda. She attended and graduated from Anaconda High school in 1959. Upon her graduation, Helen moved to Missoula and received her Bachelor's degree in Business Education (1963) from the University of Montana. She later returned to the University and earned an M Ed in Curriculum and Instruction (1981). During her tenure as a Grizzly she served in the ROTC and was an active member of the Alpha Phi Sorority. She continued to be a Griz supporter throughout her life.

After brief stints in Los Angeles, California and Bozeman, Helen returned to Missoula in 1969 where she spent the next 23 years teaching office and computer skills at the Missoula Vocational/Technical College. She had many friends from her time at MVTC. She did not ever truly retire. She continued to volunteer and work in a variety of other jobs, most notably serving several years volunteering for Missoula Aging Services At Paxson Elementary School as a reading aide.