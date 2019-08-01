MISSOULIAN — Hendrikje “Rita” Hombroek-Stolp, 89, of Missoula, passed away of natural causes on July 28, 2019.
She was born Feb. 12, 1930, in Amsterdam, Holland to Martinus and Hendrikje Hombroek. She grew up in a family of four children, two brothers and one sister. Her teenage were years spent enduring WWII.
On Nov. 12, 1955, at the age of 25 she married Lucas “Frank” Stolp in Holland. They found later in life that they actually lived on the same street when they were young. Their first two children were born in Holland. Frank’s hunger for adventure led to him apply to immigrate to America, and Rita would follow him anywhere.
The land of opportunity was not all they thought it would be. They found themselves on their own in the Los Angeles, California area where two more children were born to them. Rita stayed at home like most women did in those days and cared for her four children. They later moved near Sacramento, California, and eventually to Brigham City, Utah, where Frank worked for himself as a goldsmith.
On an adventure, the family stopped at a campground in Turah. Frank decided to look for property in Clinton and a realtor took them up a small gulch called Wallace Creek. Frank and Rita found their dream. They have been living this dream in Clinton for 43 years!
Rita loved to read, do needle point and different crafts. She also enjoyed watching soap operas.
Rita is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Pom and Henk and one great-granddaughter Ava Micklas.
She is survived by her husband Lucas “Frank” of 63 years; daughter Astrid (Robert) Mellor of Stanley, Wisconsin, son Marcel (Roxanne) Stolp of Missoula, son Art (Carmon) Stolp of Thorp, Wisconsin and daughter Maria (William) Livingston of Boonsboro, Maryland, as well as 17 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Garden City Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Cemetery and a reception at Garden City Funeral Home Community Room.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting gardencityfh.com.