MISSOULA - Henri Joseph “Pug” Worden, 81, passed away on Nov. 25, 2020, at his home in Missoula. He was born April 3, 1939, to Roy and Josephine Worden. His family name dates back to the earliest history of Missoula. He was an avid Grizzly football fan and a daily walker with his buddies at the Mall. He also enjoyed gardening, bowling, fishing and RV'ing. His many occupations included store clerk, milk delivery, sawmill worker and semi-truck driver.

He is survived by daughters Liane Turner (James Hansen) of Frenchtown, Karen Bolger (Patrick) of Roy, Washington; brothers Roy Worden Jr. (Barbara), Bruce Worden (Pat), and sisters Judy Mickelson (Wayne) of Missoula, and JoAnne Smith of Spokane, along with five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Along with cousin George Worden (Belva) of Missoula, and great friends Jerry and Heidi Vogan of Sutherlin, Oregon; Vicki Lawlor of Iron Gate, Virginia; and Jim and Audrey Pickens of Missoula. He will be greatly missed. Service to be held at a later date.