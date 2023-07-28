Henry Ellis Firkins (Pete)

Missoula, MT

April 9, 1945 – November 8, 2022

You can tell a lot about a man through the garden he keeps. Henry Ellis Firkins's garden was tended well. Most knew him as Pete. His garden told us he was a gentle, giving man, sharing his bounty with the local food bank, friends, squirrels, birds and other wild creatures that happened to wander through.

Born in Olympia, WA on April 9, 1945, he was the third son of John and Ruth Firkins. Pete made his way through life, graduating from Alberton High School, Alberton, MT, as Valedictorian of his class in 1964. He served his country during the Vietnam War, leaving with an Honorable Discharge as an E-5/Sergeant with the Army.

His employment career spanned from Diamond International in Superior, MT, Champion International, Bonner, MT and Smurfit Stone, Frenchtown, MT.

After retirement, with his loyal dog Titan by his side, he spent many pleasurable hours tying flies, fly fishing, hunting and rafting down the Blackfoot and Clark Fork rivers. When he wasn't thriving in the majestic Montana wilderness, you might find him showing off his skills at the bowling alley, joining friends at the Casino, or reading and preaching the word of God at The Fold of the Messiah.

Pete is survived by children: Colleen Atkins, Spanaway, WA (Richard), Mark Firkins, Rainier, WA, Timothy Firkins, San Tan Valley, AZ, Melina Strege, Renton, WA (Dave), Twenty-one grandchildren, Brother: John Firkins, Spokane, WA

Preceded in death by: Parents, John and Ruth Firkins and Brother, David, CA

Funeral Service:

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM

The Fold of the Messiah

2823 S. Fork Nemote Creek Road

Superior, MT 59872

(Tarkio Exit 61)