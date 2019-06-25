STEVENSVILLE — Henry “Hank” Praast, 45, of Stevensville passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at St. Patrick Hospital. Hank was born July 4, 1973 in Missoula, the son of Clyde H. Praast and Leona L. Praast.
Hank was raised in Greenough and attended the Sunset School until the eighth grade. He then attended Seeley Lake High School and graduated in 1992. Following high school, he attended Western Montana College where he played football for the Bulldogs and studied business. While at Western he met the love of his life Jaime Pfau. They settled in Stevensville and got married on June 30, 2001. Hank and Jaime welcomed two beautiful daughters to their family. Kennedy Ray Praast on June 17, 2003, and Cambree Rose Praast on March 20, 2006. Two of his most treasured gifts.
From childhood Hank had a passion for sports. He played basketball and football and was an all-state football player in high school. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and spending summers at the lake and winters snowmobiling. Anyone that knew him also knew that he LOVED the Seattle Seahawks!
Hank was also passionate about helping children and student athletes. He had a natural gift for seeing athletes’ skills and abilities and helping them achieve their goals. Not only did he emphasize the importance of fundamentals, Hank also instilled in them that in order to be a successful athlete you have to be a humble, respectful and kind individual.
Hank began working for Bitterroot Disposal in 2002. He was more than an employee or co-worker, he was the backbone and support system for the Bitterroot Disposal family.
Hank lived to help to others. As an organ donor his legacy of giving continues. Hank is loved beyond measure and will continue to watch over his family.
Hank is survived by his wife, Jaime Praast; daughters Kennedy and Cambree Praast; father Clyde (Beth) Praast and mom Sparky Praast; sister Lucy (Randy) Anderson; sister-in-law Christa (Craig) LeCoure.; niece Maliyah, nephews Kellen, Bryson LeCoure and nephew Jalen Pfau; in-laws Jim and Pat Pfau; many aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held at Whitesitt Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
A celebration of Hank’s life will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the Stevensville High School gymnasium. Interment will take place following the celebration at the St. Mary’s cemetery. A reception will be held following the celebration at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made to the STARS foundation 104 N. Avenue, Stevensville MT 59870. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.